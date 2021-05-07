Oil well batteries found in back of stolen Burkeville pickup

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A suspected truck thief has been arrested in Louisiana.
According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Leo Burt Mitchell, Jr. was arrested in DeSoto Parrish, Louisiana by local authorities on Thursday morning. Mitchell is believed to be the person responsible for the April 26 theft of a grey 2017 Ford F-150 pickup in Burkeville. An arrest warrant was issued for Mitchell on April 28.
Mitchell and an unidentified female were detained at the scene of the truck’s recovery where further investigation revealed that the bed of the stolen truck contained 20-30 oil well batteries that authorities say may also have been stolen. Mitchell was taken into police custody at the scene.
It is not currently known whether DeSoto Parrish authorities will bring additional charges against Mitchell.
