2 people sustain serious injuries in Tyler County wreck

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - On May 5, at approximately 9 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of FM 1013 and CR 4455 in Tyler County.
The initial crash investigation indicates that a 1991 Oldsmobile passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on CR 4455. A 2013 GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on FM 1013.
The driver of the Oldsmobile failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and pulled into the path of the GMC. The GMC struck the Oldsmobile on the passenger-side of the vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway.
The driver of the Oldsmobile, 26-year-old Daryn Murray of Woodville, was transported by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.
The passenger of the Oldsmobile, Aaron Foster, 50, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in Lufkin with serious injuries.
The driver of the GMC, 60-year-old Angela Curry of Hillister, Texas and a 12-year-old passenger were not injured in the crash.
The second passenger of the GMC, a 15-year-old minor child was transported by personal vehicle to a Lufkin hospital with unknown injuries.
This investigation is ongoing and there are no additional details available at this time.
