Report: Livingston woman high on meth, bath salts tries to burn home

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and a woman on numerous charges on April 27 after they responded to a 911 call about a disturbance and an attempted arson incident at an address in the Taylor Lake subdivision.
Joanna Laura Lang, 36, of Livingston, is still being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, arson, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest. No bond amounts have been set for her charges yet.
Michael Walter Sikorski, 56, of Livingston, has since been released from jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, a prohibited weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.
According to a press release, before PCSO deputies went out to the residence in the Taylor Lake subdivision, the 911 caller told dispatch that a woman was attempting to burn down a home. When the deputies got to that location, the woman, who was later identified as Lang fled on foot into a wooded area.
The PCSO deputies were able to quickly capture Lang. Once she was in custody, she allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine and bath salts.
“Deputies discovered damage to a shed on the property, in which Lang had poured gasoline on and set on fire, the press release stated. “The owner of the property, Michael Sikorsky, was able to put the fire out.”
During the investigation, Sikorski also admitted to using drugs, the press release stated.
“With the assistance of the Narcotics Division, probable cause was developed and a search warrant for the property was applied for and obtained,” the press release stated. “A search of the property resulted in the discovery of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, bath salts, prohibited weapons, and LSD.”
Anyone with any information on this case or any other case in Polk County is urged to submit a tip to p3tips.com (the P3 App) or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP. Tipsters may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.
People with information on the case may also call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 327-6810 and ask to speak to a detective.
