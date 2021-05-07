Speed limit changed to 45 MPH on South Street at Hwy 59 construction in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Starting this weekend, Nacogdoches traffic enforcement officers are placing additional police resources on South Street at the Highway 59 construction.
Their goal is to slow traffic down and they are giving you fair warning.
The speed limit has changed to 45 mph in much of the construction zone. Workers are busy on median work now.
Another change to remember, Old Lufkin Road at the loop will be closed from May 11 thru May 25. The flyover is making headway, as is much of the new bypass.
