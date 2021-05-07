TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There’s not doubt that Southern-influenced food is delicious, but sometimes it can be quite time-consuming to make....unless you try this skillet supper I’ve created that helps you get everything on the table in about 30 minutes.
Spicy braised chicken thighs with collard greens and potatoes by Mama Steph
Ingredients:
6 boneless chicken thighs
2 teaspoons (more or less) Cajun seasoning spice blend, such as Tony Chacheres
1 small onion, chopped
2 tablespoons oil
1 pound chopped stemmed collard greens
2 cups chicken broth
¼ cup hot sauce (or to taste)
5 teaspoons minced jarred garlic (or mince 5 fresh cloves of garlic)
15-ounce can sliced new potatoes, drained
METHOD:
Place a deep-sided skillet on stovetop over medium heat.
Add the oil to the skillet to warm.
Season both sides of each piece of chicken with the cajun spice blend. Place in hot skillet, and brown each side.
Remove when both sides are golden brown. Set aside.
Add the onion to the skillet, and cook, stirring, for about a minute. Then add the garlic, and stir in.
Drop the collard greens into the pan, remembering that they’ll cook down a lot, so don’t be afraid to add it all.
Saute the greens in the pan drippings for several minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add the chicken broth and hot sauce to the greens, and stir in.
Make a space on the bottom of the pan and put the potatoes in it. Sprinkle them with the cajun seasoning.
Place the chicken and any juices that have come from it in the pan, nestling each piece among the greens.
Cover the pan and allow to simmer for 15 minutes, checking occasionally to make sure the pan isn’t drying out.
After the time passes, taste a bite of the greens. If they are tender enough for your preference, no nee to cook longer. If you prefer them to become more tender, cook in ten minute increments until you reach your happy place.
Season with salt and pepper if needed. Enjoy!
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.