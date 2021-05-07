Strong storms forecast for the Piney Woods Mother’s Day

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - You will want to stay weather alert late this weekend as we have a First Alert Weather Day declared for late Sunday afternoon and evening for all of Deep East Texas.
This First Alert Weather Day declaration is due to the potential for some strong-to-severe thunderstorms to develop over the Piney Woods as we close out Mother’s Day.
The severe weather risk is on the low-end of the scale (yellow-shaded color) for Sunday afternoon. That means there is a 15% chance of severe weather within a 25-mile radius of any given point in our viewing area. Another way of looking at it is to take a circle that is 50 miles in diameter. The odds of anyone receiving severe weather in that circle would be 15%.
Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the main severe threats, should any storms reach severe limits. A brief, isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but that threat is very low this weekend.
An approaching cold front will move in late Sunday afternoon and early evening, igniting some heavy thunderstorms over East Texas. Therefore, if you plan on taking mom out for any activities, it would be best to get those in for the first half of the day on Sunday.
This frontal boundary will then stall out just to our south, which will keep the wet and unsettled weather in place through the middle of next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood on Sunday
