Two new mayors in Nacogdoches and Lufkin meet this week

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Mayor Jimmy Mize is ending his first week with the title. Before taking office, the unopposed candidate visited legislators in Austin. This week he stuck closer to home.
Mayor Jimmy Mize knows all about the many generations which kept the Nacogdoches-Lufkin rival alive, way beyond football. History won’t block his moves.
“I actually got to speak with Mayor Hicks earlier this week and kind of talking about things we can do to bring Lufkin and Nacogdoches closer together,” said Mize. “If we can align somewhat with our neighbors, I think that voice becomes even stronger.
Mayor Mize observes the two communities have much in common. Two new mayors. Two cooperative city managers. And at the same time stagnant growth. And a housing shortage.
“We can do a lot of things when we’re a bigger unit,” said Mize.
Specifically for Nacogdoches, Mayor Mize says he wants the city to offer a good quality of life.
“That involves economic development. That involves more jobs. It involves better housing, more housing. It involves a vibrant downtown, better parks, better ability to exercise and be healthy,” said Mize.
Mayor Mize is no stranger to public service. He knows the energy it requires. With one city council meeting behind him, he says, he’s ready to assist city staff in any way.
