Two women are working to get vaccine demand up in rural East Texas

While she doesn’t consider herself a “Vaccine Hunter,” her matching process has turned into a spider web effect -- one person will come to her looking for a place to get a shot and once they’re vaccinated, they send their family members and friends Smith’s way for help. Health care officials across the state are also looking at how to get the demand back up. Some areas like in Austin and Lubbock are shutting down their larger hubs to allow more local doctors and smaller providers who have a closer relationship with the people to give out the shots.