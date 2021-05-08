Lufkin police investigating fatal hit-and-run collision involving vehicle, bicyclist

From the Lufkin Police Department
LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a hit and run fatality involving a bicyclist that occurred early Saturday morning on Loop 287′s Moffett Road overpass.
A man was riding his bicycle when a vehicle struck him. Though no one witnessed the accident, we believe it happened just before the first 911 call came in around 3:45 a.m.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity will be released once family notification has been completed.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on the suspect and suspect vehicle is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous at 936-639-TIPS.