More medals come home to East Texas after day 2 of UIL state track meet

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Over three dozen medals have been handed out to East Texas student athletes over the first two days of the UIL Track and Field State meet.
Here are the day 2 winners:
2A Field Events
Jeremiah Steph, Beckville - Pole Vault 2nd
Victoria Byrd, Joaquin – Long Jump 3rd
Michael Jitjaeng, Big Sandy – Discus Throw 1st place,
Hunter Murphy, West Sabine – High Jump 3rd place
Sa’Niya Fowler, Cushing – Shot Put 1st place
JaToryia Barnes, San Augustine, Long Jump 1st place
2A Running Events
Timpson (Trey Davis, Teo Tejero, Ja’voskieon Howard, Dajuan Tutt) – 4X100 1st place
Walker Reeves, Douglass – 3200 M Run 3rd place
Victoria Byrd, Joaquin, 100 M Dash 1st place, 200 M Dash 1st place
5A Field Events
Claire Bybee, Sulphur Springs – Pole Vault 3rd place
5A Running events
Longview (Dekalon Taylor, Lancetravon Freeman, Jalen Hale, Ty’monyahe Abney) 4X100 Relay 2nd place
Longview (Lancetravon Freeman, Zakyire Moon, Ty’monyahe Abney, Dekalon Taylor) 4X200 Relay 3rd place
Ty’monyahe Abney, Longview – 200 M Dash 2nd place
Wheelchair Division
Kesean Paire, Woodville – Shot put 1st place
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.