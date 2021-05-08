Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A cool morning with some of us starting the day of in the 50s and 60s. By noon we should be in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for tomorrow due to the possibility of severe thunderstorms in the afternoon. Any Mother’s Day plans should probably be held inside as Sunday will start off cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. Storm chances start to increase as we head into the afternoon. Storms stick around in the forecast for Monday, and we hold onto rain chances through Wednesday. Highs for much of the week will be below normal in the 70s.
