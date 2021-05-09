East Texas businesses report sales boost ahead of Mother’s Day

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Many East Texans were celebrating their mothers Sunday. Local business owners said they’ve seen a huge difference when it comes to customers purchasing items for their mothers this year compared to last year.
In the days leading up to Sunday, Susie Carroway at Alene’s Florist and Justin Kezar at Grandough Baking Company said business has been nonstop.
“We’ve had probably double our walk-in traffic,” Carroway said. “Our sales have been wonderful. A lot of fresh floral vases. We’re selling a lot of our gift items to go with it.”
“Mother’s Day has been unbelievably crazy with Nurses Appreciation Week, Teacher Appreciation Week, and SFA Graduation, and all of that has been really busy but good at the same time,” Kezar said.
Both Lufkin business owners say they are busier this year compared to last year.
“Their main thing is make it bright and cheery,” Carroway said. “I think that has a lot to do with what we’ve all been through and just wanted to see people smile. With COVID, of course, everyone was kind of stuck inside last year. This year, it seems like everybody is out and making up for lost time.
“Everything being kind of postponed last year, then people just being able to get out and do a little bit more, they are definitely ready to celebrate,” Kezar said.
They said through it all, they are appreciative of their customers.
“Last year, our customers were very supportive,” Kezar said. “If we had to bring orders out to their cars, they still came by. They were very supportive, but it is nice to see people face-to-face coming back in and helping keep us alive, so it’s been great.”
“It seems like our orders take a little longer to take nowadays because we’re finally visiting again,” Carroway said. “Being a family-owned flower shop, we love our customers, and we are just loving seeing everybody out and about again.”
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.