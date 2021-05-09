Lufkin police release name of bicyclist struck by vehicle on Loop 287

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department has released the name of the bicyclist who was hit by a vehicle on Loop 287′s Moffett Road overpass.
The victim was James Parrott, a 53-year-old homeless man from Lufkin, according to a post on the Lufkin Police department’s Facebook page.
“We initially believed Parrott was the victim of a hit-and-run accident, but upon further investigation, it appears he suffered a bicycle accident or medical issue that caused him to collapse in the road,” the Facebook post stated. “Upon collapsing, he suffered a head injury.”
The man had been lying in the road an unknown amount of time when a car struck him and his bicycle.
The driver of that car did stop at the scene,” the Facebook post stated. “The driver believed Parrott was in the road due to being hit by another vehicle. The driver tried to swerve and miss Parrott, but he was unable to do so.”
The Lufkin Police Department obtained video footage from an 18-wheeler who passed Parrott just before he was struck by the car. The video showed that Parrott’s bicycle was lying undamaged beside him in the road, the Facebook post stated.
The autopsy results are pending, and the incident is still under investigation.
“Please keep Mr. Parrott’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” the Facebook post stated.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.