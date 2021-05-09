Lufkin police, TxDOT reporting numerous flooded streets, downed power lines, non-working signal lights

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Both the Lufkin Police Department and the Texas Department of Transportations’ Lufkin office are urging people to avoid traveling until the weather conditions calm down because of flooded streets and downed power lines.
“Numerous power outages, trees and power lines down and isolated areas of flash flooding are being reported all across town due to the severe storm that hit moments ago,” a post on the Lufkin Police Department Facebook page stated.
The Lufkin PD post also stated that water is reportedly up to the hoods of several vehicles stranded on Raguet Street near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue. The post said that section of the Raguet Street is currently impassable.
According to the Facebook post, parts of Frank Avenue are also impassable.
Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said other areas where flooding has been reported include:
- Kurth Drive
- Tulane Street
- Frank Avenue (specifically the railroad underpass ad other isolated areas)
- Ellis Avenue
- Kiln Avenue
- Bynum Avenue
- Hill Street
- Douglas Street
“We also have a report of two people stuck in a vehicle with downed power lines on top of it off Tulane Drive,” the Facebook post stated.
Pebsworth said the storms are expected to continue until 11 p.m.
“STAY AT HOME IF AT ALL POSSIBLE,” the Lufkin PD Facebook post stated.
A Facebook post from TxDOT’s Lufkin office said that traffic is heavy on State Loop 287 South near the U.S. Highway 59 flyover and “some vehicles reportedly are traveling the wrong direction to avoid flooded roadways.”
The TxDOT Facebook post also stated that traffic lights are out on Denman Avenue and Chestnut Street. It added that law enforcement agencies are closing several downtown Lufkin Streets because of flooding.
