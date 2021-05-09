Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

Overnight the severe risks decrease but we’ll hold onto the rain chances through the night. Showers and storms continue for the next few days with Tuesday looking like the next day with the greatest chance to see thunderstorms. When the next few days of rain wrap up, we’re looking at anywhere from 2-3″ of rain, maybe 4″ in some areas. By Wednesday afternoon we should start to see some sunshine, and we hold onto the sun for Thursday and Friday.