Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Dry to start to start the day with mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures in the low 80s by lunchtime with some sprinkles possible. Highs today in the mid 80s. In the late afternoon/early evening, thunderstorms become likely, some of which may be severe. Most of East Texas is under an Enhanced Risk (3/5) for severe weather today. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect.
Overnight the severe risks decrease but we’ll hold onto the rain chances through the night. Showers and storms continue for the next few days with Tuesday looking like the next day with the greatest chance to see thunderstorms. When the next few days of rain wrap up, we’re looking at anywhere from 2-3″ of rain, maybe 4″ in some areas. By Wednesday afternoon we should start to see some sunshine, and we hold onto the sun for Thursday and Friday.
