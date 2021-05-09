Thousands of East Texans without power in wake of Sunday’s storms

According to the outage map on the Oncor website, the lion’s share of the company’s power outages is in Nacogdoches County, which had 5,171 as of about 5:50 p.m. Sunday. Oncor’s outages also include 102 in Anderson County, 27 in Angelina County, 97 in Cherokee County, one in Smith County, and one in Van Zandt County.