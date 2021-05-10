Bond revocation requested against former Angelina County political candidate

Bond revocation requested against former Angelina County political candidate
David Stua
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | May 10, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated May 10 at 3:53 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County District Attorney Janet Cassels filed a motion for an arrest warrant and bond revocation for David Stua, a former Angelina County political candidate.

Since Stua’s arrest in December of 2018 on the charge of sexual performance by child, the conditions of his bond forbid him from having a camera or computer.

On April 28, a motion for an arrest warrant and bond revocation was filed after an April 6 court hearing when Stua admitted to having at least one smartphone with internet and camera access.

While Stua was out on bond for the December 2018 arrest he was arrested again in May of 2019 for attempt to commit burglary for which he was also released on bond.

In Angelina County, Stua unsuccessfully ran for public office in 2014.

Previous: Former Angelina County political candidate arrested for 2nd time in 6 months

David Stua challenges four-term Kenneth Timmons for Angelina Pct. 2 County Commissioner seat

Affidavit: Former Angelina County political candidate conducted sex crime on Facebook Live

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.