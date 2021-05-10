Creeks rushing, 30 roads still closed following heavy rains in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Creeks in Nacogdoches and Nacogdoches County are subsiding, but still rushing after heavy rains. Nacogdoches County Road Administrator Doyle Williams reported this morning about 30 roads still closed due to water or trees over the road. At a 6:20 a.m. report from the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office the following roads are closed after yesterday’s thunderstorm:
- 500 BLK FM 1275
- FM 226 @ CR 421
- FM 226 @ CR 422
- CR 228
- CR 229
- CR 230
- CR 302
- CR 313-tree on road (OPEN)
- CR 317
- CR 387-excessive water (OPEN)
- CR 411
- CR 420-tree on road
- CR 430–tree on road
- CR 433-tree on road
- CR 460
- CR 525 @ Bridge
- CR 526
- CR 555
- CR 560
- CR 620
- CR 724
- CR 765
In Nacogdoches, Banita and Lanana creeks have returned within their banks, but water is rushing.
As of 9 a.m., the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported 2,097 members remaining without power. At the peak of the storm, they reported just over 9,000 outages. Officials said it is difficult to estimate when power will be restored due to flooding waters, debris from fallen trees and limbs, and extremely wet ground.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.