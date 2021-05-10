Deep East Texas school closings, delays May 10

Deep East Texas school closings, delays May 10 (Source: WALB)
By Nahum Lopez | May 10, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT - Updated May 10 at 6:53 AM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Due to heavy rainfall overnight and into the morning a few East Texas Districts have decided to start later in the day or they’ve decided to close for the day completely due to flooding within their districts.

  • Chireno ISD - will have a two-hour delayed start due to flooding within the district.
  • Nacogdoches ISD - is closed today for students for in-person and virtual instruction after overnight storms knocked out electricity to the district’s transportation center. Staff should report two hours later than normal.
  • Woden ISD will have a delayed start of school. Classes will begin at 10 a.m.

