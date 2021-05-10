First Alert: More drenching downpours on the agenda for Tuesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A stalled out frontal boundary and minor disturbances passing through the state the next couple of days will keep the wet and unsettled weather in our forecast through Wednesday. Rain can occur at just about any time, day or night, and may be heavy in a few spots.
Even though a Flash Flood Watch has not been issued for Deep East Texas, I would not be surprised if we had some flooding issues since any additional rains that develop in the short term will just lead to runoff issues, especially in low-lying, poor drainage areas and near creeks, rivers, and bayous.
Rainfall amounts look to average between one-to-three inches over the next 48 hours. Keep in mind that this is additional rainfall added on top of what we have already received this past weekend.
Isolated, severe thunderstorms are possible, but not likely. If any storms were to intensify from now through midday Wednesday, large hail would be the big threat.
We are looking at drier conditions returning by this Thursday as wet weather exits our region and high pressure builds back over East Texas. This will lead to a few pleasant days of cool mornings followed by mild afternoons under lots of blue sky.
With southerly breezes returning over the weekend, though, we will see higher humidity values and warming temperatures. This will lead to a slight chance of rain entering the forecast by Sunday afternoon with perhaps a better chance of scattered downpours entering the equation by early next week.
