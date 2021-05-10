Grapeland hires Detroit’s Jordan Wood as next HFC/AD

Grapeland, Texas (KTRE) - Jordan Wood has been tapped as the next head football coach and athletic director for Grapeland ISD.
The move was made official at the Monday night Grapeland ISD Board meeting.
Wood will come to Houston County from Detroit ISD where he was hired in April of 2020. In his one season with the Eagles he led Detroit to a 4-6 record, with all four wins coming in district play and a second play finish in the standings. Before taking over the Eagles program, Wood had success as an assistant.
In Daingerfield Wood was the offensive coordinator for a Tiger team that won three district championships and had back to back quarterfinal appearances. Before Daingerfield, he helped Woodville have on of their best seasons in 18 years.
Wood will take over for Terry Ward, who the district reassigned last month after two seasons.
