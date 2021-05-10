Lufkin PD identifies man who died in fatal Sunday morning crash

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Lufkin police officers were dispatched to the scene in the 4200 block of North Medford Drive (Loop 287) under the U.S. Highway 59 bridge. Jose Diaz, 21, of Lufkin, had apparently flipped his pickup end-over-end multiple times. Diaz, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was partially ejected from the vehicle and later declared dead at the scene.