Lufkin woman dies when tree falls on home

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - FROM THE CITY OF LUFKIN: Early this morning Lufkin police and firefighters were called to the 600 block of Lafayette Street to a report of a woman who woman died when a tree fell on her home.
The call came in at 2:48 a.m. from the woman’s son who said a tree had just fallen on their home and that he believed his elderly mother was deceased.
Officers and firefighters arrived on the scene to find that the tree had fallen through the woman’s bedroom. Officers and firefighters spent the next hour working together to remove the tree from the home.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Please keep this woman’s family in your thoughts and prayers.
We will release her name tomorrow to allow for the notification of extended family.
We would like to remind everyone to be mindful of falling trees as the ground is heavily saturated from yesterday’s weather event. Rain is expected to continue through Wednesday evening.
