Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Gloomy conditions today with clouds and fog in some areas. Scattered showers possible for much of the day before more widespread showers could be possible tonight. Highs today in the upper 60s, low 70s. With a cold front stalled over East Texas there will be a significant difference between temperatures to the north vs the south. That said, take forecasted numbers as a ballpark number as I’ve tried to shoot down the middle.