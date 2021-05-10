Monday’s Weather: A few more showers and storms today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Overnight thunderstorms are coming to an end this morning in Deep East Texas. Expect mostly cloudy skies and light north winds today. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s across the area this afternoon with a few more showers and thunderstorms possible. The chance for rain increases tomorrow and sticks around through at least Wednesday morning. Expect waves of showers and thunderstorms each day, but not everyone will see the rain. Rain chances taper off by late in the day Wednesday and skies begin to clear by the end of the week. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures back in the 80s are in store for the weekend ahead.