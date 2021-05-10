Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office searching for man accused of aggravated assault, burglary

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating the following two men wanted for various alleged crimes including aggravated assault with a weapon, as well as burglary and theft.
The first suspect is Rodolfo Madera Gonzalez, 43, who is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Weapon - Family Violence, a first-degree felony. A warrant was issued yesterday afternoon for the suspect’s arrest after deputies and investigators responded to a female that had been stabbed.
Gonzalez is said to have gotten into an argument with his wife on Mother’s Day because she wanted to go to church. The argument escalated, and Gonzalez is accused of stabbing his wife with a screwdriver numerous times in the front and back of her body. The assault occurred in the 300 block of County Road 6108 where the suspect fled the scene after the stabbing. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she is in stable condition.
Gonzalez is believed to be driving a grey 2007 Dodge Ram pickup bearing Texas license plate number BS9-9021. Gonzalez is believed to be on the run, and has possibly left the area. he is also wanted for a violation of a protective order for a third-degree felony.
The second wanted man is Charles Seth Alexander, described as a white male, 32 years of age from Timpson. Alexander has several burglary and theft warrants out of Nacogdoches and Shelby counties. Alexander was allegedly involved in several thefts in the northern part of Nacogdoches County during the months of December 2020 through March 2021. Alexander is said to be on the run and is known to be found in the Timpson area.
Anyone with any information on these fugitives is asked to contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 936-560-4636.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.