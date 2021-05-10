Police release ID of Lufkin boy hit by car on Mother’s Day

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have identified the boy who was hit by a car after sneaking out of the house to surprise his mother with a gift on Mother’s Day.
According to a statement from the City of Lufkin, 10-year-old Diego Velasquez apparently snuck out of his Church Street home without his parents’ knowledge on Sunday because he wanted to surprise his mother with a special card and candy for Mother’s Day. However, after purchasing items from a Dollar General store in Chestnut Village, Diego attempted to cross the street when he was hit by a Chevy Malibu. The driver apparently attempted to swerve to prevent an impact, but was unsuccessful. The driver said they did not see Diego until it was too late. The statement said that because the driver legally had the right-of-way, they will not be cited.
The statement notes that a husband and wife who witnessed the accident stopped to help, managing to get Diego’s home address in order to notify his parents.
Diego suffered an open, compound fracture and was taken to a local hospital. He was later transferred to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston where he underwent surgery, according to his father Santos Velasquez.
Diego’s mother, Yanira Valasquez, remains with him in Houston as he continues his recovery.
Those who wish to help Diego and his family, A GoFundMe page has been created by Diego’s sister to help with medical expenses. That page can be found here:
Previous reporting:
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.