Tree falls on house, kills Lufkin woman sleeping inside

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Heavy rain combined with the saturated ground were factors that led to the death of a Lufkin woman who died when a tree fell on her home.
Understandably, the elderly woman’s son did not want to go on camera. He did describe waking up to a nightmare.
By the light of day, Dan Rawls’ mind was only beginning to process the death of his mother, 80-year-old Dorothy Davenport. Around 2:45 this morning, he badly needed help at their Lufkin home on Lafayette Street.
“A tree had fallen on his home and he believed his elderly mother was deceased in her bedroom due to the tree that fell through their roof. It had fallen because of the wetness,” explained Jessica Pebsworth, Lufkin communications director.
Officers and firefighters spent an hour removing the large oak from the home.
They found Davenport on her bed. The blanket covers blood stains which Rawls had to face this morning. He shared that his Crohn’s Disease led him to his mother’s home three years ago, so they could take care of each other.
Rawls describes his mother as a loner who got joy caring for flowers, her two cats and a white poodle.
“She just come over with her little dog. She said hi every now and then,” recalled neighbor Mallely Ochoa. “We helped her out. She was always walking her puppy.”
Two men and a neighbor spread a blue tarp over the damage. Rawls will sleep there tonight as he waits for his brother, a truckdriver, to help. He said he finds comfort from a red rose blooming on the day of his mother’s passing.
