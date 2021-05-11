First Alert: Rain showers to linger through early Wednesday morning

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The severe weather threat has come to an end now that a cold front has pushed through our area. However, a Flash Flood Watch remains in place for our entire viewing area through 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Our rain chances will start to taper down Wednesday morning as drier air filters in on cool, northerly breezes. It will still be an overcast day, but at least it will be much drier as we will be out of the woods by the afternoon hours.
We are looking at sunshine and drier conditions returning by this Thursday as wet weather exits our region and high pressure builds back over East Texas. This will lead to a few pleasant days of cool mornings followed by mild afternoons under lots of blue sky.
With southerly breezes returning over the weekend, though, we will see higher humidity values and warming temperatures. This will lead to a slight chance of rain entering the forecast by Sunday afternoon with perhaps a better chance of scattered downpours entering the equation by early next week.
