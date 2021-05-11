Garrison’s Dayton Dewberry signs with SFA baseball

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA baseball will be adding one of their home area high school players to their ranks next season.
Garrison’s Dayton Dewberry signed his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to join SFA.
“It is a great atmosphere,” Dewberry said. “Growing up I was always around the ballpark going to SFA games and fell in love with the atmosphere. I am just proud to represent my home town.”
Dewberry was named the district’s Defensive player of the year two years ago.
“I always threw harder so I was a pitcher,” Dewberry said. “My sophomore going into my junior year, I started to develop the skill of not just chunking the ball and that is when I noticed I had something serious with it.
Dewberry is the second pitcher from Nacoogdoches County to sign with the Jacks this year. He will be joining Reig Boyett from Nacogdoches high at SFA next year.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.