House passes Sen. Hughes bill founded on racist language in quitclaim deeds

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill which Sen. Bryan Hughes authored after a landowner found racist language in a deed is a step closer to becoming law following House passage.
The House passed SB 885 on a 139-0 vote on Saturday.
The bill would give property owners a way to remove certain language from quitclaim deeds by placing a statute of limitations on them. All that would need to be done to remove said language is the filing of a simple request.
The bill will now be sent to Gov. Abbott’s desk to be signed into law.
