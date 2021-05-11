House passes Sen. Hughes bill founded on racist language in quitclaim deeds

By Jeff Awtrey | May 10, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 1:48 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill which Sen. Bryan Hughes authored after a landowner found racist language in a deed is a step closer to becoming law following House passage.

The House passed SB 885 on a 139-0 vote on Saturday.

The bill would give property owners a way to remove certain language from quitclaim deeds by placing a statute of limitations on them. All that would need to be done to remove said language is the filing of a simple request.

The bill will now be sent to Gov. Abbott’s desk to be signed into law.

