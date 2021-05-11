Onalaska’s William Boyce runs to perfection at state

ONALASKA, Texas (KTRE) - Onalaska Senior William Boys smiled as he put the school’s 2021 3A second place UIL track trophy in the school’s trophy case.
Boyce did all the work to get the trophy. As the school’s only athlete in the state track and field meet.
”That is crazy,” Boyce said with a laugh. “I did not know going in that that was a possibility to get second place team by myself but half way through my coach was pulling up the results and said, ‘Hey we can do something that has probably not been done in 3A.’”
Boyce ran to perfection. He won gold in the 3200 meter run, 1600 meter run and the 800 meter run.
”It is pretty crazy the feeling that I had accomplishing that goal,” Boyce said. “it is indescribable. I cannot describe it with words. I have had that goal since freshman year.”
Running long distances is nothing new for Boyce. He won the 2020 3A Cross Country Championship as well.
”Long distance events in track really take a lot on a runner’s body,” Boyce said. “Trying to prepare for those races in a short period is really hard. It was a lot of rest and stretching in our team van between events.”
After graduation in a few weeks Boyce will head off to Huntsville to join the Sam Houston State athletic program.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.