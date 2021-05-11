One Last Ride: Kensmil, Kachelries announce they are returning to SFA Basketball

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The 2021-22 basketball roster for SFA got a boost on Tuesday with forward Gavin Kensmil and guard David Kachelries announcing they would be returning to Nacogdoches next year.
Both members of the team just finished their senior season but opted to use their free year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kensmil received first team Southland Conference honors this past year after averaging 15.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for the Lumberjacks while converting on an 63.2 percent of his shots. He posted four double-doubles on the season and scored in double figures in 17 games, including 13 of the 15 league games.
Kachelries averaged 11.6 points and 5.0 assists per game in SLC play and was efficient on the offensive end, converting on 56.2 percent of his attempts from the field and 37 percent from three point range.
