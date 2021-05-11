Trees down across roadways, flooded roads causing issues in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Tuesday’s storms have caused issues across East Texas, including trees falling across roadways.
Lufkin’s Groesbeck Street is blocked between South First Street and Second Street because of flooding, according to a KTRE staff member.
TxDOT Lufkin says trees are reported down in Houston County in various locations including SH 7 East, SH 19 South and FM 1280. Motorists should choose alternate routes until roadways are cleared. TxDOT crews are working to clear the roadways.
TxDOT also says several locations in Trinity County have roads underwater. Drivers should stay off the roadway or choose alternate routes until flooding subsides. Current roadways include FM 2781-Pennington to Kennard FM 1280-Houston County US 287 in Groveton FM 356-Trinity
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.