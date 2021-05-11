WEBXTRA: Faith and song sustaining recovering Newton lung cancer patient

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - 72-year-old retired school teacher Nancy Ebarb of Newton is singing from her heart.
It’s something she has missed while undergoing treatment for lung cancer. She had never smoked a day in her life, so the diagnosis came as quite a shock.
Ebarb is on the road to recovery thanks to her faith and sophisticated testing and treatment at Nacogdoches Medical Center.
KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke with Ebarb and Nacogdoches Oncologist Dr. Matthews George about her story.
