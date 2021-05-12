American Rescue Plan grants can help boost East Texas restaurants

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As the COVID-19 vaccine helps tame the pandemic’s effect on people’s lives, more diners are eating out, but probably not enough to make up the revenue loss some establishments had last year. Business advisors are letting eateries know about new grants which may help keep doors open.
At the Angelina College Small Business Development Center, director Dianne Amerine is familiar with SBA.gov, where East Texas hospitality businesses can find financial help.
“It’s not just restaurants,” explained Amerine. “It can be food trucks. It can be brew houses. It can be wineries.”
There are two COVID-19 relief options to look into.
“There is the Restaurant Revitalization Grant and the Shuttered Venue Opportunity Grant,” said Amerine.
A total of over $44 billion is designated for the hard hit hospitality industry.
“What they’re trying to do is level up the loss that you’ve had. So, they’ll look at your 2019 revenues vs. your 2020,” explained Amarine.
PPP monies and any other regional grants are taken out of the difference, said NEDCO director Larissa Philpot.
“Sometimes that number, once you subtract all that out, it just means they don’t qualify, which on the other hand is a great thing because maybe they did actually have a good year in 2020.”
Napoli’s co-owner, Bledi Krasniqy, or BK, had a good 2020. Touch and go at first, but his family kept 25 employees. They even donated meals to service workers.
“We are doing very well. And we don’t have to apply for that. And I already talked with my bookkeeper, but she told me that we don’t qualify for that,” shared Krasniqy.
BK is appreciative there is funding. He hopes it will help relatives in Dallas, like it’s beginning to assist eateries in East Texas.
“We have had clients qualify from a few thousand dollars to a few hundred thousand dollars,” said Amerine.
Business advisors say interest is growing, but freely acknowledges some potential applicants remain leery the money will have to be repaid. They assure if used correctly,
“It is a grant. So, it’s not like a loan that you have to repay.”
According to the SBA website, The Restaurant Revitalization Fund can by used for specific purposes including:
o Business payroll costs (including sick leave)
o Payments on any business mortgage obligation
o Business rent payments (note: this does not include prepayment of rent)
o Business debt service (both principal and interest; note: this does not include any prepayment of principal or interest)
o Business utility payments
o Business maintenance expenses
o Construction of outdoor seating
o Business supplies (including protective equipment and cleaning materials)
o Business food and beverage expenses (including raw materials)
o Covered supplier costs
o Business operating expenses
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.