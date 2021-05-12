First Alert: Clearing skies and a return to sunshine will allow us to dry out

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Despite the gray skies today, the rain has mercifully come to an end as cool, northerly breezes are ushering in drier air to the Piney Woods.
It will stay mostly cloudy through the overnight hours as lows drop into the upper 50′s.
We are looking at glorious sunshine returning on Thursday as high pressure builds back over East Texas. This will lead to a few pleasant days of cool mornings followed by mild afternoons under lots of blue sky.
With southerly breezes returning over the weekend, though, we will see higher humidity values and warming temperatures as more clouds will outline our East Texas skyline. This increase in our low-level moisture levels will lead to a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms returning by Sunday afternoon.
A western storm system will then encroach on Texas early next week, which will lead to rain and thunderstorm chances ramping up to 60% on Monday and 70% on both Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
