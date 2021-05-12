Homer Bryce Stadium set for renovation ahead of move to WAC

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium is set to undergo a renovation ahead of the athletic department’s move to the Western Athletic Conference.
A new Rekurtan Spurtan BV track in addition to a new AstroTurf playing surface for the football field will be installed following a major gift being given to the department. According to a release by the department the SFA Board of Regents has approved the naming of the competition field to be known as the Jimmy W. Murphy Field. Murphy is a 1956 graduate of SFA who served on the SFA Board of Regents from 1995-2001, and was a Lumberjack Athletic Hall of Fame inductee in 1979.
“This project is more than needed for us to be able to move our football and track and field programs forward”, said SFA Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey in the release. “We haven’t been able to host a track meet in several years, due to the deterioration of our track from the excessive wear and tear over the years. Additionally, our football field has more than lost its shelf life, and is in desperate need of an upgrade. This project, completely supported by private gifts, will make an impact on almost all of our student-athlete population, due to its use due to inclement weather. We are so thankful for everyone who stepped up and supported this project.”
The board also approved more naming rights inside the soon to be complete Loddie Naymola Basketball Performance Center, attached to the William R. Johnson Coliseum.
“Upon entering the facility, visitors will find themselves inside the Joe Max and Jane Green Lobby, recognizing the Green’s for their continued support of SFA Athletics, the release stated. “The sports medicine offices inside the facility will be known as the Dr. Robert and Ruth Carroll Sports Medicine Offices, recognizing the commitment to quality care and medicine that the late Dr. Carroll held dear. A longtime physician in the Nacogdoches community, Dr. Carroll began working in the Student Health Center at SFA in 1972 and, along with his wife, supported the department through donations and volunteer efforts throughout the years. Last but certainly not least, the fan observation area inside the building will be henceforth known as the Coach Harry and Tillie Miller Fan Observation Area. Miller served as coach of the Lumberjacks from 1978-88, where he guided the Lumberjacks to three conference titles and 170 total victories, which is fourth most all-time at SFA. This area will provide an opportunity for fans to come and watch practices while the ‘Jacks and/or Ladyjacks are utilizing the practice facility. “
“It is always a great day when you have the opportunity to honor and recognize individuals for their dedication, service and support to SFA Athletics, and most importantly our student-athletes,” Ivey stated. “The impact that these individuals have had and continue to have for our department is immeasurable, and we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without them. Their selfless investments through their time, talent and treasure are true examples of the Lumberjack spirit and I am extremely thankful we have the opportunity to recognize them appropriately.”
The new center is expected to be complete in late August.
