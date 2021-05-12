License-to-carry instructor reacts to permitless carry bill

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Part of Paul Gois’ business at Omega Firearms USA Training Academy is providing license to carry classes, and currently those classes aren’t as full as usual.
Gois says he is noticing people waiting to see what is going to happen with HB 1927. HB 1927 recently passed the Senate and is getting closer to possibly being passed into a law after it was recently approved by the Senate. The bill would allow people to carry a gun without a license or permit.
“People call you and say, ‘how much are your lessons? how much does the LTC cost?’ that type of thing,” said Gois. “So when you see a decrease in that and you talk to other instructors and they kind of see the same thing and of course at the same time you have this bill that is pending the possibility of becoming a law, it is almost like putting two and two together and it does equal four.”
Gois expects this trend to continue if the bill clears that final hurdle and becomes a law. He can see a decline in that part of his business and for other businesses who provide LTC classes.
“What percentage is it going to be, I don’t know but I think it is going to be substantial for a short term,” said Gois.
Gois believes that process will be around a year after it goes into effect. He says as people start to get more familiar with the bill they are going to see that they might need the license for other circumstances such as traveling.
“As people begin to realize, ‘hey, I can’t carry out of Texas,’ or once the law is passed and we get to read what the law says, ‘oh, I am not able to do this without the license,’ then it picks up again,” said Gois.
The bill is currently set to go back to the Texas House for review.
