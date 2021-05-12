The Mosaic Center in Lufkin names new program director

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Mosaic Center introduced its new program director in Lufkin Wednesday.
Jen Phillips takes the reign at the Christian women’s education center.
Phillips said the center allows women to grow and succeed in several core program of classes like bible study, jobs for life, money management, boundaries, seven decisions, computer and parenting.
She said through these classes they help ladies form a pathway to success.
“We want the ladies to feel loved, welcomed and encouraged, the minute they walk through the doors,” Phillips said. “My heart is to help women succeed. I have my dream job. I get daily interact with women and help them make their path to success. It could through those core programs classes or through one of our volunteers. A volunteer teacher, a guest speaker or maybe a mentor.”
Phillips said they are gearing up for their 33th class in the fall.
She said they are accepting application for ladies 18 and older, which you can find on their website or at the center office in the 600 block of North First Street.
She said they hope to have a graduate program soon.
