Texans set to open 2021 season at home against Jaguars

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Houston Texans will open the 2021 season at home against division rival Jacksonville.
The matchup is set for September 12 at 12 p.m.
The full schedule will be realeased at 7 pm on the NFL’s release show on the NFL Network.
The Texans are 8-2 in the past five seasons against the Jaguars and swept them last season. Both teams will have new looks this year with Jacksonville bringing in successful college coach Urban Myer to lead the way. They also are home to the No.1 drft pick, quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The Texans will enter the game with new head coach David Culley and uncertainty at the quarterback position due to Deshaun Watson wanting out of his contract and his legal trouble away from the field.
