Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Showers continue to make their way out of East Texas this afternoon and we’ll be looking at cloudy skies for rest of the day. Some of us could see some sunshine poke through the clouds before sunset tonight, but most of the clearing will likely occur after sunset. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 60s, and lows overnight drop down into the low 50s.