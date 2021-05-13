Affidavit: Livingston man stomped, killed 4 cats

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a Livingston man in connection with allegations that he stomped on and killed four of a woman’s cats and then threw them over the fence.
Jonnathan Luis Castanon, 35, was booked into the Polk County jail on a third-degree felony cruelty to a non-livestock animal - kill/poison/bodily injury charge on May 6. He has since been released after he paid bail on an undisclosed bond amount.
According to the probable cause affidavit, East Texas News obtained on Thursday, a PCSO deputy was dispatched out to an address in Livingston to check out a report of disorderly conduct at about 4:01 p.m. on May 5.
The 911 caller told the dispatcher that Castanon stomped on four of her cats and threw their bodies over the fence in the backyard. When the PCSO deputy got to the scene, he found Castanon emptying his pockets, the probable cause affidavit stated.
Castanon allegedly denied stomping on the cats, but he admitted to throwing them over the fence.
The PCSO deputy placed Castanon in the back seat of his patrol unit and told him that he wasn’t under arrest at that point, the probable cause affidavit stated. The deputy then went into the woods and took pictures of three of the dead cats.
After the PCSO deputy had the 911 caller write a statement, he arrested Castanon and took him to the county jail without any incident., the probable cause affidavit stated.
