Arrest made in Wichita Falls cold case murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police have made an arrest in a 2008 cold case murder.
Investigators say Hulan Dewayne Waldon was found beaten to death in February 2008 in the 800 block of Dallas Street.
Police say they kept examining the case though it eventually went cold due to little information coming in at the time.
Through an investigation they ultimately identified Terrance Odel Reese as a suspect.
On Thursday, a murder warrant was served on Reese, who was already in federal custody. His bond has been set at $100,000.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.