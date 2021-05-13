City of Lufkin providing free sandbags in preparation for expected heavy rain

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin will once more be offering free sandbags to local residents who wish to take precautions due to expected heavy rain.
The giveaway will take place Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grace Dunne Richardson Park in Lufkin. City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said the City will supply all materials including bags, sand and shovels, however individuals must fill the bags themselves.
A City of Lufkin Street Department crew member will be there to oversee the supply station.
“We are doing this in light of recent, heavy rainfall and flooding. The forecast for the coming week shows rain every day,” said Pebsworth.
