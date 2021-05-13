ETX Sheriffs discuss fallen heroes and State of Law Enforcement

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Across the country, communities are honoring peace officers who died in the line of duty. Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said his office has participated in National Police Week events for several years.
“It’s to honor our fallen officers, not only here in Nacogdoches County, but it’s also to remember all our men and women throughout this country who have given the ultimate sacrifice,” Bridges said
Data shows more 100 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty this year, many of whom were from Texas.
“As we’ve seen here lately in Texas, we had two deputies that were killed about three days ago and it’s a very dangerous job,” Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches said. “And of course, it’s tough times right now for law enforcement.”
Sanches said another aspect making it harder is when it comes to finding new officers.
“It is tough right now, the hiring of law enforcement is tough right now in every agency, it doesn’t matter where you go, whether it be state, or city, or county, it is kind of a tough times,” he said.
Bridges said recent events, like shootings involving law enforcement, have contributed to hiring struggles.
“It is taking a toll across our nation on police officers, we’ve seen a vast majority of officers across our nation retiring early, departments and manpower shortage, we’ve seen less people applying to go to the police academy, and we’ve seen that here locally,” Bridges said. Despite the challenges, both Sheriffs say they receive widespread support from the communities they serve.
“We’ve always had that support and we don’t take that for granted,” Bridges said. “We’re very humbled and blessed to have the support of our citizens. We see it time and time again.”
Angelina County Law Enforcement will honor and pay respects to fallen officers across the nation Saturday, May 13 at 3 p.m. at the Angelina County Courthouse.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.