NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An honorary gun salute at today’s Fallen Peace Officers Memorial Service in Nacogdoches was one gesture of remembrance. Since 1871 there have been eleven fallen peace officers from Nacogdoches County. Four families were present to be reminded their loved ones aren’t forgotten.
“They’re living with this each and every day,” said Sheriff Jason Bridges. “They’ve lost their loved one who went out on the line of duty and giving their all. And was what every officer, what we aspire to be. They lived their lives with integrity, professionalism. They made the ultimate sacrifice and it’s our duty not to forget.”
The message goes to Bobbie Ann Todd Anderson, a granddaughter who never knew her grandfather, Deputy Sheriff John Arlington Hargis.
The young children of the daughters of Sergeant Tom Sitton, who today are near the age of their mothers when Sitton was murdered. And to Shirley Lunsford, the widow of Constable Darrell Lunsford Sr. She began the push to get cameras in police cars. Also, the aging mother grieving her son’s death, Deputy Sheriff Raymond Jimmerson who was struck by a vehicle as recent as 2018.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.