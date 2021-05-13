Five-year transportation plan in the making for Deep East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nancy Neihaus has made it her mission to be an advocate for transportation services that cater to the elderly poor and disabled .
Neihaus said transportation is linked to numerous aspects of life for people, and lack of transportation access can have a significant impact on quality of life.
“They’re also food issues, like getting food issues, like getting to HOPE or getting to the grocery store, said Niehaus, the 21/7 Association founder. “There are health care issues, getting health care. Recreation, getting a job. Everything.”
The Deep East Texas Council of Governments is currently making sure those needs are met throughout an 11 county region. Public comments will put a five-year transportation plan into motion
“We’re looking to make sure we have identified all the entities that are providing transportation services,” said Bob Bashaw, DETCOG planner. “So, we can try to match them up with people needing transportation services.”
The need never goes away, but in the last year there have been bumps in the road.
“Fixed bus routes in Lufkin and Nacogdoches have had about a 50% drop in ridership,” said Bashaw.
But use of demand response, where riders call two days ahead for van ridership grew as much as 71% in San Jacinto County during the pandemic. Future data will tell analysts if public attitude toward public transit is changing.
Also on a fact-finding mission is Niehaus. She plans to personally check out the bus system.
“I’ve decided next week I am gonna take it. I’m gonna ride on it. I want to see what it’s all about,” Niehaus said.
DETCOG has conducted half of the twelve meetings on the schedule. You can learn about the remaining meeting schedules at detcog.gov and submit comments online at info@detcog.gov
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.