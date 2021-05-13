Home schoolers one step closer to participating in UIL activities

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A bill that would allow access to UIL sports and events for home school students is one step closer to becoming a law.
The UIL Equal Access Bill passed the Texas Legislature with a 78-65 vote on Thursday. Currently 35 states allow homeschoolers to participate in public school extracurriculars. The bill would also have to pass in the senate.
This bill has come up for the past five sessions and the big difference is this time school districts can opt-in if they would like and opt-out if they would like. Homeschool students wishing to participate could only do so with the school in which they would be zoned to.
“It is the same argument on both sides,” Texas High School Coaches Association Director Joe Martin said. “We continue to argue that it creates an unfair playing field. There will be some school district that elect to do this. I don’t think it will be many but those that will do it will create an unleveled playing field.”
The bill has been praised by home school groups and dismissed by the THSCA.
“The passage of HB 547 is a tremendous step forward for the homeschoolers of Texas. According to the Census Bureau over 12% of the students in Texas were homeschooling as of last September/October. That would be well over 750,000 students,” Texas Homeschool Coalition President Tim Lambert said in a release.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.