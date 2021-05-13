LISTEN: Inspectors report ‘critical find’ in 911 calls to Memphis police, ask for immediate shutdown of I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis released the 911 calls bridge inspectors made after finding a fractured beam in the middle of the I-40 bridge Tuesday.
Caller: ”I’m on the Hernando De Soto Bridge and I’m with an engineering firm that was hired by Arkansas DOT to inspect the bridge. We had a critical find on the bridge and we need to get traffic off of it immediately. So we need to shut it down in both directions and I will need your assistance with that.”
Despite initial confusion, dispatchers received confirmation from Arkansas authorities and police began shutting down the interstate a few minutes later.
Listen to the 911 calls in the player above and see images of the broken beam in the photo gallery.
