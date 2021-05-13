LISTEN: Inspectors report ‘critical find’ in 911 calls to Memphis police, ask for immediate shutdown of I-40 bridge

Memphis police release 911 calls from bridge inspectors ahead of I-40 closure
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 12, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 8:16 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis released the 911 calls bridge inspectors made after finding a fractured beam in the middle of the I-40 bridge Tuesday.

Caller: ”I’m on the Hernando De Soto Bridge and I’m with an engineering firm that was hired by Arkansas DOT to inspect the bridge. We had a critical find on the bridge and we need to get traffic off of it immediately. So we need to shut it down in both directions and I will need your assistance with that.”

Despite initial confusion, dispatchers received confirmation from Arkansas authorities and police began shutting down the interstate a few minutes later.

